The Morrow County Commissioners proclaimed May 7-11 as In-Demand Jobs Week. This is an opportunity for students and job seekers to learn more through local events and activities about the rewarding and high-demand careers available in the region. Pictured are, from left, Joe Byrne, Youth Case Manager, Eric Uhde, Employment Specialist, Commissioner Castle, Director Sundie Brown, Commissioner Whiston, Commissioner Davis and Jennifer Kennon, administrator for Morrow County Job and Family Services.

