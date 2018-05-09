Mom Prom raises $10,000 for NC4K

Where can you find 200 women on a Saturday night adorned with the fanciest of gowns? The first Morrow County Mom Prom.

Women from Morrow and surrounding counties came out to have a fun-filled night and to raise money. The event raised money for an organization very near and dear to many families in this county, NC4K (Nellie’s Champions for Kids).

NC4K is an organization that helps make life easier for pediatric cancer families. To raise money, organizers sold tickets, had cupcake, cookie and silent auctions, and the night would not have been complete without a dance off.

The Morrow County Mom Prom raised and donated $10,000 to NC4K.

All of this was possible because of the generosity of local businesses which sponsored the event: BTFA (Buckeye Training and Fitness Academy), CC’s Sweettreats, Cutrupi and Associates, Earthworm Construction, EB Electric, Griffon Jewelry, and Lilly Industries. More thanks goes out to Hope Cabins for a great space to hold the event, Fleshman Photo Photographer (who also donated a portion from his photo booth), First Class DJ, and other businesses and families who donated items for the silent auction.

Plans are under way for the 2019 Mom Prom.

