Voters defeat 911 levy; Bennington approves road issue

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County voters decided three local issues during Tuesday’s primary election.

Morrow County 911 System failed 2,905 to 2,513.

Increase of $25 per year which will total $50 per improved lot or parcel per year, effective 2019.

Bennington Township/Renewal passed 309 to 184.

General construction roads & bridges-2 mills, 3 years, 003.TWP, Bennington Township East, 006.MVH, Bennington Township West, 006.TWP, Bennington Township West.

Washington Township Zoning was defeated 142 to 83. This is a repeal of County zoning plan for unincorporated area; 099.NOR, Washington Township.

Meanwhile, State Issues Issue 1 passed locally by a margin of 3,147 to 2,052. It also passed statewide. It creates a bipartisan, public process for drawing congressional districts.

In the Ohio House of Representatives for the 87 District, Republican Riordan T. McClain, appointed incumbent, defeated Steve Reinhard and Doug Weisenauer. McClain garnered 1,463 votes to 1,348 for Reinhard and 626 for Weisenauer.

Mary E. PierceBroadwater got 897 votes on the Democrat ticket.

Michael D. Goff topped Dennis A. Leader in the Republican race for Morrow County Treasurer, 1,957 to 1,610.

Morrow County Commissioner Tom Whiston withstood the challenge of Michael Sayers, winning by a count of 1,931 to 1,803.

Votes are final, unofficial until certified by the board of elections.

Voter turnout was just under 22 percent in the county.

