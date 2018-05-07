Fatal crash in Knox County

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single fatality, motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on May 7, 2018 at 4:41 P.M. on US Route 36 at mile post 28 in Howard Township in Knox County.

Timothy D. Blubaugh, age 59, of Howard, Ohio, was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle westbound on US Route 36. Mr. Blubaugh drove off the right side of the roadway in a curve, struck an embankment and several small trees. Mr. Blubaugh was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mr. Blubaugh was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Mount Gilead Post was assisted by Knox County EMS/Fire and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Patrol.