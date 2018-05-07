Operation May Day nets 16 arrests

MOUNT GILEAD — There are fewer drug dealers on the streets of Morrow County this week after a sweep executed by area law enforcement.

Operation May Day consisted of 39 arrest warrants, with 16 people arrested and facing various charges.

“We were all over the county. This was the culmination of months of investigation,” Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton said.

Officers from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, METRICH Enforcement Unit, Mount Gilead Police and Cardington Police departments worked together.

“I can’t thank BCI enough. They’ve been working with us since the beginning of this operation,” Hinton said.

The agencies continue to actively work the warrants in an attempt to arrest the other individuals.

Warrants were served beginning Tuesday morning and continued through the week. Charges will range from burglary to trafficking in drugs.

“When you have drug trafficking you have property crimes, thefts and burglaries. But over the past three years property crimes in the county have decreased,” he said.

“We also found a suspected marijuana grow in one of the residences.”

Hinton said the message is clear.

“If you’re going to deal drugs in Morrow County, we’re going to arrest you, put you in jail and bring you in front of a judge,” he said.

Those arrested and currently being held in the Morrow County Correctional Facility include Roger Harney, Mount Gilead; Andrea McGrady, Mount Gilead; Jason Fee, Mount Gilead; Tiffany Tasker, Chesterville; Ryan Tuggle, Chesterville; Travis Ressler, Marengo; Mary Miller, Mount Gilead; Mike Hammond Jr., Edison;

William Cochran, Mount Gilead; Jessica Koons, Mount Gilead; Eric Masterson, Mount Gilead; Michael Scarbury, Mount Vernon and Scott Jeffrey, Shelby and Jerri Carmickle, Mount Gilead; Kelly McClosky, Chesterville; and Dakota Mowers, Mount Gilead.

Carmickle was arrested May 2 on a warrant; McClosky and Mowers on May 3; all others on May 1.

Anyone with information on drug trafficking should contact the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 419-946-4444.

More warrants out for drug dealing