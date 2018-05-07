Seniors learn about raised gardens

Carri Jagger from the Morrow County Extension Office, presented the program when she spoke to Cardington Seniors during their monthly meeting April 27.

Introduced by Carolyn Poorman, program chairman, Jagger described he building and maintaining of a raised garden. This is helpful for people who cannot bend over to tend a garden. The garden should be five feet wide and six to eight feet long, she said.

This width allows for gardening while sitting in a chair. The raised garden can be built with stone, wood and cinder blocks. It should be in the area of the yard that gets six to eight hours of sunlight.

In addition to a handout on raised gardening, she also had handouts on companion planting, pests and plants that repel them and plants that harm other plants. Companion plants have been found to grow better when planted near other certain plants.

Jagger answered questions from the group. She is available at 419-947-1070 for further information.

Shirley Robinson offered devotions at this meeting. The dinner, served by the Center Staff included cookies provided by Phyllis Jiles, Marnie Buckel and Robinson.

The seniors will meet next on Friday, May 25 at noon in the Senior Center. Reservation and/or cancelations must be made by noon Thursday, May 24, by calling 419-946-4191.

Cookies will be provided by Marie Christiano and Patty Bailey.