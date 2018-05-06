Pastor Speaks: Death is a penalty

I used to watch Bill Nye the Science Guy on PBS as a kid. It seemed like a fun show about science. More recently, I realized Bill Nye’s strong evolutionary point of view.

For example, last year in an online video, Bill Nye answered a question about the evolutionary advantage of death. Nye said, “If you’re not good enough you get eliminated, your genes don’t show up in the future, but if you’re good enough they do.”

The question itself implied that there is an evolutionary advantage. That is the way evolutionists see death. It’s just part of the evolutionary process which has gone on for millions of years. The strong survive and reproduce. The weak die off. This is natural selection or “the survival of the fittest.”

This “survival of the fittest” mentality has led to our modern culture of death. In recent history so-called “experts” prevented the so-called “unfit” from reproducing. Today doctors encourage women to have abortions because of possible genetic defects. Euthanasia is becoming an accepted alternative. Why? Because their viewpoint sees death as beneficial and needed for the further evolution of humanity.

This is not the teaching of the Bible. Death has not always been around. In fact, God created everything “good” (Genesis 1:31). He created a world without death. He warned Adam and Eve of the possibility of death if they disobeyed His command. Death would be a consequence of sin.

God said, “But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die” (Genesis 2:17).

Adam and Eve did choose to commit sin, and death came into the world. According to the Bible, we face death because we are related to Adam and Eve. Romans 5:12 says, “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.” Death is a penalty for sin. Romans 6:23 says, “The wages of sin is death…” Death is not an advantage. It is a curse and an enemy.

Perhaps you may wonder why a loving God would allow people to be in this world of death. Why wouldn’t He put us in a perfect place without death and suffering? Yet, that’s exactly what He did with the first two people on earth, Adam and Eve. He put them in the Garden of Eden, a paradise on earth. It was a perfect environment. But they chose to rebel against God.

But God is loving. He sent Jesus Christ to defeat death. He died on the cross and rose from the tomb. He wants you to share in His victory over death.

Jesus said, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life” (John 5:24).

God will one day restore this sin-cursed, death-filled world. There will be a new heaven and earth as Revelation 21:4 describes: “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”

No human effort or natural process will bring that to pass. God Himself will do it.

By Pastor Stephen Howard Contributing Columnist

Pastor Stephen Howard is from Morrow Bible Church.

