Marion Palace Theatre plans 90th anniversary of entertainment

MARION — Marion Palace Theatre Executive Director Bev Ford is thrilled to announce the theatre’s 90th Anniversary Season entertainment schedule, which runs July 2018 through June 2019.

Included in the lineup is a 90th Anniversary Celebration, eight national touring artists on the main stage, six local Palace Productions, 4 Pavilion performances and family events, and three School Matinee shows along with visual art opportunities for adults and performing art opportunities for children. Event details are listed below

Members of the Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA), better known to the community as the Marion Palace Theatre, will have early access to purchase tickets for the entire season. Ticket sales to PCAA membership donors begin Monday, May 7. The on sale dates are stratified by donation level, with ticket sales to the general public beginning Tuesday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

PCAA memberships and tickets for upcoming events may be purchased at the Palace box office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740-383-2101. Box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The Marion Palace Theatre’s 2018-2019 Season is supported by the Ohio Arts Council. Additional information about membership benefits and upcoming events is online at www.marionpalace.org.

Touring Artists on the Main Stage

• Ambrosia & Orleans – Friday, September 28, 2018 at 8pm. It’s a night of classic rock from the 70s and 80s featuring two great bands. Sponsored by Generations Realty. $22, $28, $32, $36

• Diamond Rio – Friday, November 2, 2018 at 8 p.m. Country super group Diamond Rio brings big hearts and big hits to the Palace stage. $30, $36, $42, $48.

• Annie Moses Band – Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 8pm. A captivating blend of music genres that unifies young and old, classical connoisseurs and roots enthusiasts, jazz aficionados and bluegrass buffs. Sponsored by Marion Industrial Center. $23, $28 Adult; $12 Child age 12 & younger .

• Rumours the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band – Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Marion Industrial Center. $15, $18, $23, $28.

•America – Friday, February 22, 2019 at 8 p.m. One of the top-selling acts of the 1970s, folk-rock band America hits the stage to perform their biggest hits. $34, $42, $50, $58.

• Golden Dragon Acrobats – Friday, March 8, 2019 at 7 p.m. A spellbinding theatrical production. $20, $25, $30 Adult; $12 Child age 12 & younger.

• Church Basement Ladies Rise Up, O Men – Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. Introducing the men of the church, this hilarious new musical is the latest addition to the Church Basement Series. $20, $25, $30, $35.

• Everly Brothers Experience – Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. An Everly Brothers experience as genuine and youthful as the brothers themselves. Sponsored by First Citizen’s National Bank and Marion OB/GYN Dr. David & Jude Foulk. $15, $18, $23, $28.

