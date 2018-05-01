Mount Gilead Police calls

April 18-25

Theft charge

A woman was charged with petty theft for shoplifting at a store on Marion Road.

False account

A woman reported someone opened an account in her name with a wireless phone carrier.

Items removed

A resident on North Vine Street reported a totem pole and lights were taken from the front porch.

Arrest made

A man was arrested at East Elm and North Walnut streets on a warrant out of Delaware County.

Items found

Officer found sweat pants and a jacket at the playground next to the board of education office.

Vehicle removed

Assisted with a disabled vehicle on Orchard Drive. It was transported to the owner’s residence.

Syringes found

Several syringes were located in the yard on Marion Road. The items were taken to the hospital for disposal.

Theft

A woman was issued a citation for theft at a business on Marion Road.

Minor injuries

A man was cited after an accident on West High and North Delaware streets. Minor injuries were reported.

Complaint made

A woman reported her husband making threats toward her again.

Forgery

A business on Marion Road reported having fraudulent checks being created and cashed.

Theft reported

Officer responded to report of a theft at a Marion Road business. The suspect fled in a vehicle prior to officer’s arrival.