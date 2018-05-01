Nation’s largest Civil War show next week in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The 41st Ohio Civil War And World War I and World War II Show is May 5-6 at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

Show times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $7, and children younger that 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is included in the cost of admission.

There will be about 380 exhibitors from 38 states participating in Ohio’s only show if this kind. It is expected to include 750 tables of military memorabilia — from 1775 through 1945 — for visitors who want to buy, sell, trade and display items. The show is the largest of its kind in the country.

In addition, related items such as books, images, photographs, paper goods, Civil War prints and some women’s apparel will be available to the public and collectors.

In conj unction with the show, the 26th annual Artillery Show will feature full-size cannons, limbers, cassion, Gatling guns and mortars. This, also is the only artillery show of this kind in the country. Visitors can view field guns, equipment and displays that relate to America’s wars from 1775 through 1945.

As an added feature, visitorshave a rare opportunity to see cannon-firing demonstrations Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. This years show will feature a 1776 Revolutionary War Living History Encampment by the 8th Pennsylvania Regiment.

The encampment will include drills, musket firing, colonial period camp cooking and more. Another feature of the show will be a Civil War Field Hospital scenario with simulated limb amputations and medical practices of the Civil War. Along with this, there will be a living history Civil War encampment depicting military life.

Other outdoor features include period music by harp/dulcimer, banjo/violins. A Sutler’s Row, featuring 40 sutlers, will have available reproduction items and apparel for both the military and civilian re-enactors.

A Living History Encampment by the Army of Ohio will have their authentic camp open to the public and will perform military drills, firing demonstrations and marches through the grounds daily at random times. See World War II encampmentsm weapons and vehicles. Visitors can experience how soldiers lived and survived in their camps.

President Abe Lincoln will be in attendance Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to hear his Gettysburg Address. There also will be random performances both days by the Camp Chase Fife and Drum and the Civil War Band.

For information, visit www.ohiocivilwarshow.com.

