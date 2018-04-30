Fire Weather Watch for Morrow County from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday

MOUNT GILEAD — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening.

A Fire Weather Watch is issued when critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

The watch will last from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts above 20 MPH, combined with high humidity levels dropping to near 25 percent through the afternoon means thata any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.