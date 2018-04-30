Kucinich delivers keynote speech at JFK Dinner

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Democrats responded with a standing ovation following the speech by Democrat candidate for governor, Dennis Kucinich at the annual JFK Dinner Tuesday.

Kucinich began by saying the 2018 election will shape what happens in the 2020 election. He thanked the 120 in the room for coming and added, “it shows your belief that each one can make a difference.”

Kucinich went on to review his record as mayor of Cleveland when he stood up against the selling of the municipal electric company. He was a U.S. Representative for 16 years and he took a stand against the war in Iraq when he saw that the intelligence was questionable.

“The military-industrial complex is getting more, while we get less,” Kucinich stated.

On health care Kucinich said the best alternative is a single care health system on the order of Medicare. He would like to see people have more control over their health decisions.

As governor Kucinich pledged not to be bound by the back room plans of the political bosses in Columbus. He said Columbus politicians have given over power to the oil and gas interests for fracking to the detriment of Ohio’s land.

Democrat Central Committee President Susan Grundy asked Kucinich to present the Democrat of the year award to Dick Sears for his many years of service to the county and to the Democratic Party.

Sears commented that both he and Kucinich ran for Congress for the first time in the same year. They were both 27 years old.

“The only difference is that he won and I lost,” Sears said with a chuckle.

Grundy also recognized Earl Warren Bennett of Marengo for serving on the Central Committee for more than 50 years.

Three Democrat candidates for U.S. Congress 12th district also spoke. John Russell, a farmer in Galena, spoke of the importance of bringing jobs to Ohio and defending Social Security.

Candidate Jackie Patton, a nurse for 20 years said she is “tired of sending people to Washington and getting nothing done.” She wants to work on health care reform and find a way to “get rid of high-stakes testing in schools.”

Candidate Ed Albertson got the crowd going with his speech about bringing change and jobs to the state.

Candidate for Ohio Supreme Court, Melody Stewart has been on the 11th District Court of Appeals and came down from the Cleveland area to speak.

Judge Patricia Delaney who is presently serving the Fifth District Court of Appeals spoke of her connection to Sharon Adkins of Marengo who is the grandmother of Ohio Wesleyan student Tim Smith. Tim plays football at OWU and is coached by Delaney’s husband.

The evening concluded with a live auction of baked goods to benefit Democrat candidates with auctioneer Terry Sautter.

Candidate for Governor, Dennis Kucinich at left presenting Morrow County Democrat of the Year award to Dick Sears.