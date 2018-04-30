Girl’s actions save grandfather’s life

IBERIA — Mykenzi Hobson’s quick thinking and calm behavior likely helped save her grandfather’s life.

On March 14, 2017, the then 9-year-old girl called 911 as Shane Hobson was having a heart attack, according to her mom, Kim Hobson.

Even though she is in Girl Scouts, she doesn’t possess a safety patch. She was awarded the Girl Scout Medal of Honor for her actions on April 21.

“My husband and I had left for work leaving her and her 4-year-old brother in their grandpa’s care to be woken and ready for school. Within minutes of me leaving my father-in-law began to struggle for his breathe. He staggered through the farm house and up a flight of stairs straining to get help,” Kim said.

When Mykenzi was awoken, she immediately took action.

”She guided him back down the stairs and onto the couch. She used his phone to try to call me. When she couldn’t get a hold of me she dialed 911. She calmly told the dispatcher what was happening.”

Her mom said Mykenzi was able to give the dispatcher all the information that got the ambulance there in time.

“During the chaos she remained calm. She continued calling me and her father until she reached one of us. All while this was going on she also woke her brother, explained to him what was happening and that he may have to ‘go with the nice police until mommy can get home.’”

Mykenzi, a fifth grade student at Northmor, admitted that she “was shaking and nervous when I was on the phone with 911. But I knew what to do.”

Kim walked in the door just as her father-in-law was being wheeled out.

“My daughter told me she took care of everything, and had gotten her brother dressed. She then proceeded to go to school like nothing extraordinary had happened.”

Mykenzi has been in Scouting for five years.

“I was proud of what I was able to do,” she said.

Hobson appreciates what his granddaughter did that day.

“I was very grateful and very thankful. I was really surprised at how calm she was on the phone with them,” he said.

Her reward for her heroic actions was a trip to her favorite restaurant, Texas Roadhouse.

“I was just amazed by her,” Kim said.

Mykenzi Hobson was awarded the Girl Scout Medal of Honor on April 21. She is shown with her grandfather Shane Hobson, her dad Johnathan Hobson, mom and Troop leader Kim Hobson, her older brother Nathan and younger brother Dominick. Courtesy Photo