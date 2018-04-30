New owners, location for Pleasant View Greenhouse

WILLIAMSPORT — Kelsey (Bosh) Jesson and Jaren Jesson are brimming with enthusiasm for the May 1 opening of Pleasant View Greenhouse at a new location at 6795 County Road 20.

They are the new owners of the greenhouse Kelsey’s parents owned for the past 21 seasons on CR 46. Kelsey’s mom, Peggy Bosh said she and her husband, Jonathan opened the greenhouse in the spring of 1997.

The three Quonset greenhouses are stocked with 2,000 flats of annual flower and vegetable plants. There are also thousands of specialty plants.

Kelsey is a Northmor High School graduate who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from the Ohio State University. They grow their own plants from seeds. They are then transferred to an incubator that Jonathan built from a refrigerator. It speeds up the germination and growing process from two or three weeks to about three days.

One greenhouse is loaded with garden plants that include 29 varieties of tomatoes and heirloom tomatoes, 15 varieties of peppers, strawberry plantings, cabbage, okra, spinach, melons, herbs and other plants for the vegetable garden.

Peggy said that several of their “specialty plants” aren’t found in most garden centers.

“Plants like the candy corn, sweet potato vine plant, portulaca, vebena, fuschia, lisianthus and cigar plant are hard to find,” said Peggy. “One plant that people flock to us for is the cigar plant. It is excellent for attracting hummingbirds and people return to buy more every year.”

People come from as far as Toledo, Sunbury, Columbus and Mansfield to get the specialty plants. However, Peggy and Jonathan point out the “old stand-bys” like marigolds, wave petunias, impatiens and geraniums that keep people coming back as well.

There are also hanging baskets and plant bags that are always snapped up for Mother’s Day.

Because they grow their own plants from seeds, Peggy said it allows them to keep their prices extremely low with flats for $10.95 and fillers at $2.50.

Jaren, who is employed by the Morrow County Highway Department, is proud of the work he did to build 49 new tables for the planters. They have a unique and practical design with fencing so planters can drain after they’re watered. He described how the main greenhouse is heated by an outdoor wood burner that heats and circulates water.

Jonathan said that all three greenhouses are 96 feet long and the largest is 20 feet wide. He teased that his year-old grandson, Gavin will soon be out there watering and helping, just like his mom Kelsey started in the greenhouse.

New owners and operators of Pleasant View Greenhouse are Kelsey and Jaren Jesson, with their children Lydia and Gavin. Previous owners were Peggy and Jonathan Bosh.