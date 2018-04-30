Northmor’s Morrison attends nutrition conference

IBERIA — On March 4-6, the School Nutrition Association held the 46th annual Legislative Action Conference (LAC) at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The purpose of the conference was to focus on child nutrition and to advocate for our schools nutrition policy.

While attending LAC, Northmor’s Food Service Director Nikki Morrison, was among the 900 in attendance from across the country.

A position paper was presented, and the LAC attendees “stormed the hill” on Tuesday with a unified message. The School Nutrition Association’s (SNA) concerns ranged from more funding for the breakfast programs in schools to relaxing some of the tight restrictions on their lunch programs.

School lunch business is closely tied to the farm bill, which according to Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky, will be passed in September 2018.

Morrison met with Representative Jim Jordan to discuss these issues. Morrison was representing the Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO), and serves as the president of the Food and Nutrition Chapter.