K-Kids pledge kindness, show leadership

MOUNT GILEAD — Park Avenue Elementary School’s K-Kids is part of the local Kiwanis Club. But the K could easily stand for kindness.

Kiwanis member and K-Kids adviser Erin Kelty introduced six officers to Kiwanians at their Wednesday lunch meeting.

“We sign a kindness pledge,” Kelty said.

The goal is to develop young leaders who learn to help others in their school and communities. The students will speak at a school assembly Friday.

K-Kids has raised money for Flying Horse Farms, the local United Way and the Westerville Police Department.

“With everything that has happened, we discussed being nice to each other. They’ll be ready to go into middle school and make a difference,” Kelty said.

K-Kids officers shared what the club means to them.

“It makes you happy, to give up your time to help,” Rowan Fitzpatrick said.

Kelty’s daughter, Kate, said she “receives joy by the way others react to kindness. They’re going to remember it and I will too,” she said.

Others spoke of the pride, helping the environment and becoming a better person as they reach adulthood.

There are more than 30 students involved in the school’s K-Kids program.

“You make a big difference with your little deeds,” Erin Kelty said.

Kiwanis Club President Diana Keplinger praised the efforts of K-Kids.

“This is a huge deal. You’re doing amazing things,” she said.

Adviser Erin Kelty and K-Kids officers, from left, Faith White, Kaydence McKenzie, Rowan Fitzpatrick, Ava Baker, Savannah Wilt and Kate Kelty. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel