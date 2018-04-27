Pair arrested after attempted home invasion

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on County Road 169 for a suspected home invasion on Thursday.

Prior to deputies arriving, the alleged male subject had fled the residence, and walked south on County Road 169.

After deputies arrived, they spoke with witnesses and discovered that the man had been dropped off at the residence by a woman driving a green Dodge truck with no tailgate. Deputies were able to quickly locate a vehicle matching the description given to them by witnesses.

Deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol set up a perimeter in the area of the alleged home invasion. With the help of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit and the Ohio State Highway Patrol plane, the subject was quickly located.

The man was identified as Michael Ball, Michael was charged with burglary and is being held in the Morrow County Correctional Facility on a $40,000 bond.

The woman was identified as Jennifer Ocheltree-McCabe, she was charged with complicity to burglary and is being held in the Morrow County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bond.

