Volunteers needed for spending program

Real Money, Real World is an OSU Extension financial curriculum designed for youth ages 12-18. It is an active, hands-on learning experience about career, lifestyle and spending choices.

In May the Real Money. Real World program will be conducted, for 8th graders, at Mount Gilead, The Tomorrow Center, and Cardington-Lincoln schools.

They are looking for volunteers for the spending simulations in which you would be assigned a “board station.” Youth will come to your station and you help them find the cost associated with the number of kids they have or type of job. It is fun to watch the reactions of the youth when they see how much food or child care costs.

To learn more about the simulation, link here to access the RMRW volunteer instructional video. It is located near the bottom of the Real Money. Real World description on the Treasurer’s website: http://ohiotreasurer.gov/RealMoneyRealWorld.

The spending simulations will take place on May 9 at the Mount Gilead Middle School gymnasium, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and May 18 at the Cardington-Lincoln School cafeteria, 12:45-2:15 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in one or both simulations, please respond to Candace at heer.7@osu.edu or call 419-947-1070.