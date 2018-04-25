MOUNT GILEAD — The week of May 7-11 is In-Demand Jobs Week in Ohio.

OhioMeansJobs-Morrow County, in partnership with Pioneer Career & Technology Center, Cardington Yutaka and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD), is hosting an open house Thursday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the OhioMeansJobs office at 619 W. Marion Road.

The open house is being held to celebrate in-demand jobs week and to spread the word that many good-paying jobs are available locally.

OhioMeansJobs staff will be available to offer information regarding our programs and services, to assist with registration of OhioMeansJobs.com, to offer valuable tips regarding job search and job readiness skills and to assist job-seekers prepare resumes and cover letters, a news release states.

Pioneer Career & Technology Center is committed to meeting the employment needs of the community and will be on-site to offer information on areas such as career-training programs, academic courses, adult diploma program, and guidance to help get adults on the path to a perfect career.

Cardington Yutaka has immediate openings and will be on-site to conduct interviews.

OOD, the State of Ohio agency that partners with Ohioans with disabilities to achieve quality employment and independence, will also be on-site and available to offer information regarding their programs and services.

More than 200 jobs in Ohio are considered “in demand,” based on labor market information, job postings on OhioMeansJobs.com, JobsOhio regional forecasts and employer forecasts.

To see a list of in-demand jobs in Ohio, visit OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the orange “thumbs up” icon. In-Demand Jobs Week is an opportunity for students and job seekers to learn more about the rewarding and high-demand careers available locally.

Submitted

For information, visit OhioMeansJobs-Morrow County at 619 W. Marion Road in Mt. Gilead or call 419-946-8480.

