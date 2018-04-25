Marengo man killed in Delaware County crash

DELAWARE — A Morrow County man is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Delaware County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said a two-vehicle crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 521 and North Galena Road.

OSHP said Daniel Bertram, 48, of Marengo, was driving a car northbound on North Galena Road when he did not yield at a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck that was headed east on SR 521.

Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were taken to Grant Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol.

OSHP said everyone was wearing seat belts. The intersection was closed, but it has since reopened.

http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_OHP-4.jpg