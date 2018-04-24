Body found in Crawford landfill not identified

BUCYRUS — A body recovered Tuesday afternoon in the Crawford County Landfill may be a missing teen from Mount Gilead.

“We did find the body, but we haven’t confirmed an identity,” Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent said.

The coroner’s office labeled the body as a John Doe, Kent said.

A 14-year-old boy was reported missing from his home in Mount Gilead since Sunday, according to the website of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

The missing teen was seen on a surveillance video jumping into a trash receptacle in the early morning hours, but was not seen climbing out before it was collected by a trash truck later that morning, a source told The Sentinel.

Officers from various law enforcement agencies — including the Crawford and Morrow county sheriff’s offices, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation and the Galion Police Department — searched the landfill throughout the day.

The body was found around 4:45 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 6:45 p.m.

More updates on this story as they become available.