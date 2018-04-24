Grants available for education for in-demand jobs

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Technical Center, Adult Education has received generous grants from Ariel Foundation to help adult students with their education.

Combined with Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), there has never been a better time to enroll. With these grants adult students who may not have thought they could afford to enroll in a course of study, this is now in reach.

We have grants available for Automotive Technician, Welding Certification, CNC Machinist Certification, HVAC-R, Certified Administrative Assistant, Phlebotomy and State Tested Nurse Aid (STNA), most classes will start in August and September of this year, and STNA, offered monthly.

All these programs provide skills training for in-demand jobs, meaning that there is a shortage of skilled tradespeople and an abundance of jobs in Ohio and nationwide.

Contact Knox Technical Center at 740-393-2933 or visit knoxtechnicalcenter.com.