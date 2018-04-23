Mount Gilead Police calls

April 12-19

Aid in pursuit

Officer assisted sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit that began on State Route 314 when a vehicle was stopped for going 153 mph. The driver was taken into custody and was found to have fled from Shelby Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol previously.

Citation given

A man was cited for driving under suspension after being stopped on State Route 42. He also was given a no trespass order.

Arrest made

A battery was stolen from the back of a woman’s truck on Delaware Street. A man was arrested on a charge of menacing.

Bike stolen

A resident of Chartwell Street reported a black bicycle with pink wheels was taken.

Gunshots heard

A report of gunshots was determined to be from the 3400 block of Road 127 outside the village.

Domestic charges

Officer assisted Cardington Police in a domestic dispute. Both subjects were arrested.

Complaint made

A customer at a drive-thru on Marion Road was reportedly swearing and making threats at employees. He is trespassed from the business.

Vehicle stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen by a family member. It was located at a relative’s home in Columbus and returned. The suspect is being sought on two open felony warrants.

Disabled vehicle

A vehicle left at East High and South Main streets was towed from the scene.

Theft from store

A woman was cited for shoplifting from a store on Marion Road. She reportedly had done this previously. She is trespassed from the business.

Vandalism

A woman from Crawford County will be charged with criminal damaging after she threw a glass jar full of a red liquid on the Victory Shaft monument. Village Fire Department personnel rinsed it off before permanent damage could result.