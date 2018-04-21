Cardington-Lincoln FFA holds banquet

CARDINGTON — A crowd of 538 people attended the Cardington-Lincoln FFA Annual Spring Banquet held Friday, April 13.

Following the dinner served in the Murphy Gymnasium (by All Occasion Catering) the group moved to Drouhard Auditorium where the program was held.

Directed by Erin Wollett, the chapter advisor, the program was conducted by chapter officers and members: McKenna McClure president; Daniel Kill, vice president; Katelyn Denney, secretary Beka Garcia, assistant secretary; Alicia McElwee, treasurer; Kyle Snyder, assistant treasurer; Delisa Goodman, reporter; Mayson Martin, assistant reporter; Dylan Goodman, Sentinel; Marissa Hall, students adviser and Aubrey Curtis, chaplain.

Special Awards were made to Brooklynn Clapham, Star Discovery; Tess Ruehrmund, Star Greenhand; Liam Warren, Star Chapter Farmer; Dylan and Delisa Goodman (tie) Most Outstanding Juniors: Marissa Hall, Outstanding Senior; Hall, High Point Member; Delisa and Dylan Goodman, Reserve High Point Members; and Mayson Martin, 110 percent award

The $1,000 McGinnis Family Scholarship, was presented by Molly Clinger to Brooklyn Whitt and the FFA Alumni Scholarships, $500 each were presented by Betty Brandum to Makenna McClure and Marissa Hall.

Brandum also awarded the $500 Junior Brandum award to Hall and Nate Mosher, Farm Association treasurer, presented its $1250 stipend to Hall.

Top fruit and nut salesperson was Delisa Goodman, $2,353; second place winner was Chelsey Miller, $1,583; Sydnie Wilson, third place, $1,420; fourth place winner was Michale Rose, $1,398 and fifth place, Olivia Jones, $1,369.

Named honorary members were John Hall, Jeff Stimmell, Heather Langet and Steve Fissell.

Introduced were 2018-19 officers Delisa Goodman, president; Dylan Goodman, vice president; Grace Struck, secretary; Camrie Meyers, assistant secretary; Liam Warren, treasurer; Brydon Ratliff, assistant treasurer; Tess Ruehrmund, reporter; Isabelle Crum, assistant reporter; Jacob Levering, Sentinel; Kyle Snyder student advisor and Aubrey Curtis, chaplain.

For the 18th year, the Cardington FFA has been named one of the top 200 best chapters in the nation. This year they were also named Top 10 chapter in Ohio; State Gold rated Chapter; a top 10 State Premier Chapter in the area of growing leaders and a Top 10 premier chapter in the area of building communities.

This year the students accomplished six state Degree Recipients; three American Degree recipients; four Proficiency Award applications; one state Proficiency finalist (top 4) and three state gold-rated officers.

These individuals were made FFA honorary members during the FFA banquet because of their contributions to the local chapter, from left, Jeff Stimmell, John Hall, Heather Langet and Steve Fissell. FFA Scholarship winners are, from left, Marissa Hall, Brooklyn Whitt and Makenna McClure. Star winners at FFA Banquet, from left, are Tess Ruehrmund, Liam Warren, Dylan Goodman, Delisa Goodman and Marissa Hall. Absent from photo is Brooklynn Clapham.