GILEAD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Honor & Merit Roll
3rd Quarter
Honor Roll
2nd – George Cook, Patrick Harvel, Mason Hupfer.
3rd – Ashtyn Gall, Lily Morrison.
4th – Brooke Bower, Levi Harvey, Dominic Weber, Abby Millinger.
6th – Sophia Harvey, Landon Mattix, Joshua Sites.
8th – Ella Beacom.
10th – Gavin Mattix, Naomi Shipman.
11th – Simon Sites.
12th – Emily Rich.
Merit Roll
2nd – Landen Bower, Isaiah Brewer, Bella Hendershot.
3rd – Gage Beacom, Elisha Harvey, Evan Thompson, Zachary Underwood, Grace Zader
5th – Mason McFarland.
6th – Rylen Prothman, Kirby Roles.
7th – LeighAnn Bower, Cassidy Gamble, Guinevere Jackson, Taylor Thompson.
8th – Claudia Gamble, Audrey Rich.
9th – Ethan Owens.
10th – Nick Bowron, Trinity Fleak, Leah Sites, Kuane Whitt.
11th – Madison Fry, Kristen Mosher, Tucker Thompson.
12th – Sean Linder.
