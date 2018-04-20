Posted on by

GILEAD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL


Honor & Merit Roll

3rd Quarter

Honor Roll

2nd – George Cook, Patrick Harvel, Mason Hupfer.

3rd – Ashtyn Gall, Lily Morrison.

4th – Brooke Bower, Levi Harvey, Dominic Weber, Abby Millinger.

6th – Sophia Harvey, Landon Mattix, Joshua Sites.

8th – Ella Beacom.

10th – Gavin Mattix, Naomi Shipman.

11th – Simon Sites.

12th – Emily Rich.

Merit Roll

2nd – Landen Bower, Isaiah Brewer, Bella Hendershot.

3rd – Gage Beacom, Elisha Harvey, Evan Thompson, Zachary Underwood, Grace Zader

5th – Mason McFarland.

6th – Rylen Prothman, Kirby Roles.

7th – LeighAnn Bower, Cassidy Gamble, Guinevere Jackson, Taylor Thompson.

8th – Claudia Gamble, Audrey Rich.

9th – Ethan Owens.

10th – Nick Bowron, Trinity Fleak, Leah Sites, Kuane Whitt.

11th – Madison Fry, Kristen Mosher, Tucker Thompson.

12th – Sean Linder.

