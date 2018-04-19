Woman charged with breaking and entering

MOUNT GILEAD — A woman is being held on a $40,000 bond, charged with breaking and entering last weekend.

Deputies responded to County Road 24 near the Delaware County line Saturday on a report of breaking and entering. When they arrived on scene they met with the property owner who caught someone allegedly taking items from a barn.

After an investigation, deputies placed Lauren Cain under arrest and transported her to the Morrow County Correctional Facility for processing.

Cain was out on a $20,000 bond for an alleged burglary on Road 218 that occurred on March 25, 2018.

LAUREN CAIN http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_LAUREN-CAIN.jpg LAUREN CAIN