McClure, Landon honored by chamber

MARENGO — Two senior students were recognized Tuesday for their work in the classroom and the community by receiving the Consolidated Cooperative and Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month awards.

• Cardington-Lincoln High School senior MaKenna McClure spoke with confidence as she told Chamber of Commerce members of her plans after graduation.

McClure looks forward to attending Miami University where she will major in chemistry. She also plans to be involved in Army ROTC there.

McClure’s FFA teacher, Erin Wollett, said that MaKenna is truly the “whole package.”

“She (MaKenna) undoubtedly will do great things in the future and we are proud Pirates at Cardington-Lincoln High School to have her represent us as Student of the Month,” Wollett said.

School and community projects Wollett listed for McClure were: volunteering for the local food pantry, coach of youth softball team, 6th grade camp counselor for three years, organizing a hunger banquet for global hunger awareness, and collecting donations for Puerto Rico hurricane victims.

• Senior Samantha Landon was voted Consolidated Cooperative and Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month by the Tomorrow Center faculty.

Susie Sexton, community outreach representative for the Tomorrow Center, said that Samantha has shown remarkable growth both personally and academically. She will graduate with honor roll status having earned all As.

Sexton said Landon has been a positive mentor to her peers and is helpful to staff. She plans to earn her STNA and obtain employment at Woodside Village Care Center.

The Consolidated Cooperative and Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month Award is presented during the school year to a student in each of the county high schools and the Tomorrow Center.

Consolidated Electric Cooperative's Brian Ebersole presents the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Student of the month award to Samantha Landon of The Tomorrow Center. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel

Consolidated Electric Cooperative's Brian Ebersole presents the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Student of the month award to Cardington-Lincoln Senior, MaKenna McClure. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel