Jones promoted to Captain with Patrol

Staff Lieutenant Chuck A. Jones, of Cardington, was promoted to the rank of Captain by Colonel Paul A. Pride, Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent, during a ceremony conducted at the Patrol’s Training Academy.

Jones will transfer from his current assignment at the Bucyrus District Headquarters to serve in the Office of Personnel, Training Academy.

He began his patrol career in February, 1994 as a member of the 126th Academy Class and earned his commission in July of that year. He was assigned to the Marion Post in 1998 and earned the state proficiency award in auto larceny enforcement.

In 1999 he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and transferred to the Delaware Post to serve as an Assistant Post Commander. As a Sergeant, he also served at the Patrol’s Training Academy.

Jones was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2004 and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy. As a Lieutenant he also served in the Office of Personnel, Columbus District Criminal Patrol Unit and the Marion Post.

He was promoted to the rank of Staff Lieutenant in 2013 and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy. As a Staff Lieutenant, he also served at the Bucyrus District Headquarters. Captain Jones completed training at the FBI National Academy in 2005.

Captain Jones and his wife, Royel, are the parents of two daughters.

