April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. All around the state, Children Services agencies are wearing blue to support our efforts to provide safe environments for children. Ohio Children’s Trust Fund’s campaign this year is “Be a 30 minute Hero. Pick your super power: Support. Volunteer. Mentor. Donate.” Posters and flyers can be seen in many Morrow County businesses. Morrow County Children Services investigated 178 reports of abuse and/or neglect in 2017. A total of 62 families received services from Children Services, including 104 children; 68 of those children were in custody of the Agency during 2017.

