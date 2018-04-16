Albertson answers questions from Democrat women

EDISON — Morrow County Women’s Democrat Club had an opportunity at its April meeting to ask questions of Ed Albertson, the Democrat candidate for 12th Congressional District.

Albertson is the first Democrat candidate to run for the seat held by Pat Tiberi.

Susan Devol asked about limiting fundraising for candidates. Albertson noted that many Republicans and Democrats support limits on fundraising. He would like to see fundraising be banned, especially when Congress is in session.

“I’m not focused on raising money,” Albertson said. “Instead, I’m going around the district meeting with people and listening to their concerns.”

When asked what he would like Morrow County citizens to consider, he said, “Do you have the change you wanted when you last voted?”

Albertson pointed out that residents may be paying a little less in federal taxes this year, but state and local taxes will likely have to pick up the difference. In addition, tariffs on Chinese may cause problems for pork and soybean farmers in Ohio.

Albertson said that one in eight jobs in Ohio is agriculture-related. He says Ohio can be severely hurt by the new tariff policy that had no prior planning or research.

Patty Ray asked about Albertson’s goals if he is elected. He said he would like to be on the Commerce and Energy Committee. He wants to make an increase in renewable energy a priority. He sees much potential for Ohio to expand industry and jobs around building wind turbines and solar energy. Ohio is also in centrally located with a good position to distribute those products for renewable energy, he noted.

When asked about guns, he said he believes in and supports the Second Amendment to the constitution. He is a veteran who not only used assault rifles, but trained others in their use when he was in the service. He owns five firearms, but believes the assault weapons are for military use and have no place in homes or for hunting.

“We all want a safer society. And we can still argue and discuss how we achieve that goal,” Albertson said.

One action would be to expand background checks and close and enforce the three-day check limit. Another suggestion to consider would be to license weapons just like we do cars. He said polls say that 95 percent of Americans want enforced background checks.

Albertson received a full scholarship to Pennsylvania Military Academy and graduated first in his class. He said he learned leadership in the Army and cooperation and compromise in his work in sales training and position at AT&T.

Albertson lives in Licking County and works teaching design and does sales training.

Ed Albertson, candidate for the 12th Congressional District, answers questions at the April meeting of the Women's Democratic Club at the Depot Restaurant in Edison. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel