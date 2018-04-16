Cardington schools examine security

CARDINGTON — Meeting in regular session April 9, the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education heard Superintendent Brian Petrie report on school security.

He met with Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton to discuss options concerning collaboration between the school district and the village for next year.

“I hope to present the board with some (options). It’s important that we strengthen the relationship between the police department — law enforcement — and the school district.”

He said he wants to make sure its a K-12 approach, for all grades and when the costs are learned he will bring it to the board.

He told the board the students did have a Code Red Lock Down drill, “most serious,” with law enforcement, saying “it went well for teachers and students.”

In other business:

• Petrie told the board that approval has been made of the sponsorship application of the Tomorrow Center to the MOESC. “This is not because the Tomorrow Center is unhappy or that they will be leaving,” he said. “It means the MOESC will take on the oversight of the building.”

This is the third year of a five-year lease of the facility. The transfer takes effect July 1, 2018.

He noted the summer meals program will be served again.

• Petrie said Alicia McElwee, a senior, has been honored again for her academic achievement being nominated by the staff for the Franklin B. Walter Award and became the county winner. She will represent Morrow County when she and her parents are guests at a dinner in Columbus.

McElwee is also a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship award. She was one of 15,000 semi-finalists. The winners will be announced at a later date.

• The board approved the donation by Kevin Duffy of $285.04 to the elementary lunchroom to help underwrite the meals of students.

District treasurer Jon Mason, said the end of the fiscal year is three months away but it “is ending in favorable fashion.” He said that the half-year collection of real estate taxes was down by $130,000 for last year and $80,000 was from delinquent collections. “Fiscal Year ‘18 looks positive, though,” he said.

• The board unanimously approved the 2018-2019 school calendar, with first day of school Sept. 4. Staff will begin Aug. 22 and the last day for seniors will be May 31, 2019. Senior Night is set for June 1, 2019 and graduation, June 2, 2019.

• Overnight trip by the National Honor Society, advisor Molly Clinger, to Custer City, South Dakota, Nov. 7-10, 2018.

• Retirement/resignation of Pamela Frysinger, teacher, on May 31, 2018, after 34 years of service to the district

• Approved were the following pupil activity contracts:

Tim Edgell, boys bowling, Lexi Wilson, girls bowling, 50 percent; Morgan Edgell, girls bowling, 50 percent; 2018-2019; Jamie Edwards, girls varsity basketball head coach and Rodney Brown, boys varsity basketball head coach, both for winter 2018-2019.

The following non-licensed individuals were employed: Jamie Ames, high school cheerleading advisor; fall and winter of 2018-2019; Joe Summer, weight room monitor remainder of 2017-2018 and Beau Wolford, weight room monitor, physical fitness.

Betty Brandum was employed as a substitute custodian on an as-needed basis.

The next meeting will be May 7.