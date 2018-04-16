Mount Gilead Police calls

April 5-11
DUI citation
A man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence at West Marion and South Main streets.
Identity theft
A woman said someone used her identity to obtain and use a credit card.
Dog complaint
Officer assisted at residence on East North Street with a dog left inside a home. Dog warden assisted in having the animal removed.
Domestic issue
A woman reported her boyfriend had put a handgun to his head and threatened to shoot himself during a verbal dispute. He left the residence before an officer arrived.
Marijuana found
Someone found a small bag of marijuana in a parking lot on West High Street. It was destroyed.
Harassment claim
A woman claimed her child’s father sent harassing text messages. She requested charges be filed.
Drug found
K9 Nik did an open air sniff on a vehicle to assist the Ohio Highway Patrol on Interstate 71. A jar of marijuana was located.
Theft
A man stole beef jerky from a store on West Marion Road.
Fight
Officer assisted deputies on an active fight at a restaurant on State Route 61.
Vandalism
A man reported that another man came to his residence and was upset that he refused to buy drugs from him any more. The man then hit the door with a metal object multiple times and fled the scene.
Stolen vehicle
A woman reported her 1999 maroon Chevy Blazer, with Iowa registration, was stolen while parked on South Cherry Street. A bulletin was issued for the vehicle.
Hit-skip
A woman was northbound on South Main Street and stopped at the intersection when the vehicle in front of her backed up and struck hers causing damage. The vehicle. A bulletin was issued for the vehicle, bearing a West Virginia license.
Syringes found
A man reported finding syringes on Douglas Street. They had no evidentiary value and were destroyed.
Driver cited
A man was cited for loud exhaust, expired registration and driving with a suspended license.
Motorist cited
A man was cited on West High Street for driving with a suspended license.
Misdemeanor warrant
A man was arrested on Lincoln Avenue for a warrant out of Mayor’s Court.
Vehicle removed
A suspicious vehicle parked behind HPM plant along the ditch. It was a stolen vehicle that was reported two days earlier. It was towed away.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU