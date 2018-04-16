Mount Gilead Police calls

April 5-11

DUI citation

A man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence at West Marion and South Main streets.

Identity theft

A woman said someone used her identity to obtain and use a credit card.

Dog complaint

Officer assisted at residence on East North Street with a dog left inside a home. Dog warden assisted in having the animal removed.

Domestic issue

A woman reported her boyfriend had put a handgun to his head and threatened to shoot himself during a verbal dispute. He left the residence before an officer arrived.

Marijuana found

Someone found a small bag of marijuana in a parking lot on West High Street. It was destroyed.

Harassment claim

A woman claimed her child’s father sent harassing text messages. She requested charges be filed.

Drug found

K9 Nik did an open air sniff on a vehicle to assist the Ohio Highway Patrol on Interstate 71. A jar of marijuana was located.

Theft

A man stole beef jerky from a store on West Marion Road.

Fight

Officer assisted deputies on an active fight at a restaurant on State Route 61.

Vandalism

A man reported that another man came to his residence and was upset that he refused to buy drugs from him any more. The man then hit the door with a metal object multiple times and fled the scene.

Stolen vehicle

A woman reported her 1999 maroon Chevy Blazer, with Iowa registration, was stolen while parked on South Cherry Street. A bulletin was issued for the vehicle.

Hit-skip

A woman was northbound on South Main Street and stopped at the intersection when the vehicle in front of her backed up and struck hers causing damage. The vehicle. A bulletin was issued for the vehicle, bearing a West Virginia license.

Syringes found

A man reported finding syringes on Douglas Street. They had no evidentiary value and were destroyed.

Driver cited

A man was cited for loud exhaust, expired registration and driving with a suspended license.

Motorist cited

A man was cited on West High Street for driving with a suspended license.

Misdemeanor warrant

A man was arrested on Lincoln Avenue for a warrant out of Mayor’s Court.

Vehicle removed

A suspicious vehicle parked behind HPM plant along the ditch. It was a stolen vehicle that was reported two days earlier. It was towed away.