COUNTRY GUYS AND GALS 4-H

Country Guys and Gals held its second meeting on March 25. At our first meeting in February, new books and paperwork were passed out.

In March officers were picked. They are President Ashley Huffine, Vice President Kendal Bailey, News Reporter Megan Beck, Secretary Morgan Beck, Recreation Shalynn Irwin, Safety Wyatt Irwin, Health Lia Alexander, Community Service Ethan Hinton and Treasurer Claire Butcher.

We also discussed trash bash, new enrollment deadlines, quality assurance, 4-H camp and other upcoming events and activities.

Demonstrations were given by Kendal Bailey on making bird feeders and Serenity Bailey on jump roping tricks.