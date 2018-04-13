Retired teachers group learns about container gardening

MOUNT GILEAD — Container Gardening was the topic of the program presented by OSU Extension educator Carri Jagger when the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association met for lunch April 9 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

A 1998 graduate of Northmor High School, Jagger was welcomed by several of her former teachers. She accompanied her talk with a power-point presentation and a display of various usable containers ranging from wading pools to feed bags and straw bales.

For best results, Jagger stressed filling containers with good quality potting soil, providing proper drainage and not over-watering and placing the containers in adequate sunlight. Many vegetables and herbs can be grown in containers, as well as flowers.

President Bonnie Hildebrand opened the business meeting by extending a special welcome to Vickie Heminger, a recent retiree from Northmor schools.

Pat Rinehart gave a summary of the recent MCRTA sponsored Retirement Seminar held March 20 for county teachers planning to retire within five years. Informative presentations were given by STRS representative Hope Short and investment counselor Greg Taylor. She thanked MCRTA members for hosting the event and for providing the meal.

Nancy Burdsall was the winner of the free lunch drawing and Marilyn Weiler was the high bidder for a lemon pie baked by Pat Rinehart with the proceeds benefiting the scholarship fund.

The annual scholarship will be presented to a Northmor student at the June 4 meeting which will also feature member Sharon Kincade sharing her recently published book.

Other upcoming events announced were: Executive Committee meeting April 30, 10:30 a.m. at the Edison UM Church; Teacher Appreciation Day, May 8; Senior Day, May 17 at the Cardinal Center.