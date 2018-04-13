Northmor holds Family Math Night

IBERIA — Northmor Local School District held an Olympic themed Family Math Night on Feb. 22.

Northmor elementary students were invited to come and explore the wonders of math and enjoy an exciting evening of hands-on learning. In addition, local businesses shared with students the math they encounter in their professions.

Family Math Night involved the entire community: elementary students, parents/guardians, high school/junior high students, teachers, administration and local businesses.

A group of about 30 high school/junior high students volunteered their time to create and run hands-on math games for the event. The students were required to have two different levels for their game: kindergarten-2nd and 3rd-6th grades.

The games included topics such as: patterns, basic math facts, fractions, money, and place value. Keeping with the theme of the night, the students used a math topic and incorporated Olympic style-games.

For example, one game, Curling for the Gold, used a variety of patterns and students had to slide the stone (curling term), which was a roll of streamers into a target on the floor.

The event also included local businesses: Earthworm Construction (owner, Louie Cortez), Holy Christmas Tree (owners, Cass/ Johnson Families), Morrow County Hospital (Director of Pharmacy, Holly Trainer), First Federal Bank of Ohio (Branch Manager, Rachael Peterson and Assistant Manager, Jessica Hershberger), Lightning Bolt Fasteners (owner, Niki Lilly) and Northmor LSD Fiscal Office (Treasurer, Tammi Cowell and Assistant Treasurer Marcie Whited).

They volunteered their time to set-up an activity that highlighted some math used within their business. Their activities created interest within the profession and intrigued both students and parents.

The numerous volunteers made Family Math Night a successful event. It showcased the student-leaders at Northmor Local School District.

Mrs. Lisa Keddie thanked the students, teachers, parent volunteers, the local businesses, and the administrators for supporting the event, and Northmor’s PTO for donating hot dogs, chips and water.

Winners in Family Math Night are, from left, Grant Beard, 5th grade; Tristin Keddie, 2nd grade; and Jacob Schultz, kindergarten. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_Family-Math-Night-2018.jpeg Winners in Family Math Night are, from left, Grant Beard, 5th grade; Tristin Keddie, 2nd grade; and Jacob Schultz, kindergarten.