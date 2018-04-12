Walsh joins Edison Council

EDISON — Village Council voted unanimously to accept Erica Walsh as a member of council for the village.

“My family likes living in Edison, and I would like to give back to the community by serving on council,” Walsh said.

Walsh is a relationship educator and works in several school districts. Walsh said she received a Masters Degree in Education and has four children. Her husband works in construction.

In other matters:

• Harley Huffine of Cardington spoke to council about clean-up work he is doing at a residence in the village. He said he has the necessary equipment and can haul away trash and clean up properties in the village. He can also do both indoor and outdoor repairs on homes.

• Mayor Sandy Ackerman said the village and the health department will be happy to see some of the properties cleaned up. The village will keep his contact information for people who may need his services.

• Jerry Keyes who lives on Township Road 246 just outside of Edison, asked about annexing into the village. Village Attorney Rob Ratliff said he will work with him to have the best situation to avoid paying property tax in both the village and township.

• Street Supervisor Rod Clinger reported releasing water from the lagoon. This is done twice a year in the spring and fall.

• Council member Eldonna McKinniss asked Clinger if anything can be done about the flooding at the corner of State Street. She said flooding got much worse with this last big rain Clinger said tiles there may eventually need to be jetted out or dug up and replaced.

• Fiscal officer Bruce Seaburn introduced an ordinance stating that the village will vacate the alley on Hill Street at Lots 87 and 88 as requested by resident Silas Creech. This will allow Creech to fence off the alley as a play area for his family.

Seaburn reported that Stephanie Zmuda from the Morrow County Health Department told him that she has received several complaints about the increase of junk cars by the road across from the Depot Restaurant. Seaburn spoke with the owner of the car repair shop at that location. He said he is cleaning up the tires at the back of the property and he will be moving the cars to the back and cleaning things up. Some of the cars are to be repaired.

There was some discussion about what will be done with the Edison School property. Several council members plan to visit the next Mount Gilead School Board meeting to inquire about the future plans for the property.

Edison Council members, from left, are Jeremie West, Ruth Davis, Chris Kneipp, Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn, Mayor Sandy Ackerman, Attorney Rob Ratliff, Floyd Wogan, Erica Walsh and Eldonna McKinniss. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_IMG_20180409_194214.jpg Edison Council members, from left, are Jeremie West, Ruth Davis, Chris Kneipp, Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn, Mayor Sandy Ackerman, Attorney Rob Ratliff, Floyd Wogan, Erica Walsh and Eldonna McKinniss.