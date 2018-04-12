Celebrate Earth Day this month

Sunday, April 22 is Earth Day.

This is a day that is set a side to remind us to think about our environment and the world around us. Earth Day may have originated in 1970 however, today there is still a strong movement taking place.

To bring it even closer to home, check out the following opportunities. Please note this is not an all-inclusive list.

• Trash Bash is celebrating its 39th year and has a long history of the community collaborating and making a strong effort to make our communities a safer and more environmentally friendly place for families of Morrow County.

The Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful joint office reminds everyone to look out for to the numerous youth volunteers who have pledged to pick-up roadside litter along County and Township roads.

A huge thank you also goes out to the families and businesses who have donated a monetary donation to make this event possible. There is still time for you, your family or organization to participate or sponsor this much needed community program. Contact Lindsey at recycle@morrowcountyohio.gov. The 2018 Trash Bash collection event will be held April 28 from 9-11 a.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

• Join in the Community Earth Day celebration April 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is held at The ECO Center, 1757 CR 59, Caledonia. Enjoy fre admission while you talk with local vendors, enjoy a nature scavenger hunt, barrel train, farm animals, outdoor nature lessons, seedlings, archery booth, and workshops on the hour. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

• April 28 is the Household Hazardous Waste and Paint Special Collection Event sponsored by the DKMM Solid Waste District. This event is open to any Delaware, Knox, Marion or Morrow County resident.

Paint and paint related products such as sealers, primers, varnish, stains, strippers, thinners, and cleaners. Household chemicals, fluorescent and compact fluorescent light bulbs, automotive fluids, propane cylinders under 20 pounds, mercury containing items, fire extinguishers, adhesives, and batteries will be accepted. This event is for residents only.

There is a $2 fee for each paint can (limit 10) / HHW up to 5 gallon containers, free. Cash or Check only. Morrow County Fairgrounds (195 S. Main Street, Mount Gilead), April 28, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Got Prescription Drugs? April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the day to bring in any unused and/or expired medications for the Drug Take Back Day held at the Kroger Parking Lot (555 W. Marion St., Mount Gilead). Please remove all prescription labels before arrival.

• Cardington-Lincoln Public library is conducting a free E-waste recycling drive. April Only. Nearly 1.9 million tons of e-waste finds its way to the landfill each year. If you have any computers and computer accessories, printers, scanners, phones, power cords, cable boxes, electric motors, chargers, small appliances, cameras, stereo equipment, musical equipment, power tools, Christmas lights or just about anything with a cord on it.

Your donation could net a little money for the library. While you are donating your e-waste, Bring in your bottle caps. The Cardington Soccer League also needs our help.

They are in need of tons (and tons) of plastic lids to get soccer benches for the soccer fields. They are accepting clean caps from just about any item. The lids will be turned into recycled benches.

• Two Environmental Scholarship opportunities are available. The first, $500 Environmental Scholarship sponsored by Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful for graduating high school youth with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Application at morrowcountyohio.gov — Recycle Page.

A $1,000 scholarship for college-bound high school seniors and college enrolled students with declared majors in environmental sciences or environmental education. Application at oalprp.org/scholarships/.

http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_Earth-day.jpg

By: Lindsey Grimm For The Sentinel

Lindsey Grimm is the Director of Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful.

Lindsey Grimm is the Director of Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful.