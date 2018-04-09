Nominees sought for Tucker Award

MOUNT GILEAD — Nominations are being accepted for the Dr. Nathan Tucker Award of Excellence in Mount Gilead.

If nominating someone, describe in 300 words or less the nominee’s activities and contributions which have led to the betterment and blessings of the village.

This award is for individuals who care about others and go above and beyond to make Mount Gilead a great place to live.

Nominations must be postmarked or by June 1.

Include nominator’s name, address and best phone number to contact you. Mail to Village of Mount Gilead-Award, 72 W. High St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338, or email to administrator@mountgilead.net.