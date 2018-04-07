MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Cody Allen Welch, Mount Gilead, and Selena Maria Reyna, Mount Gilead.

Chad Niles Randolph, Marengo, and Shannon Jean Haycraft, Marengo.

Terrance Louis Turner, Marengo, and Kori Lynn Pocock, Marengo.

Todd Allen Snyder, Marengo, and Susan Nichole Ostrom, Marengo.

Jesse Lee Oswalt, Marengo, and Hollie Angel Motz, Marengo.

James Michael Smith, Mount Gilead, and Deborah Lynn Barton, Mount Gilead.

Charles Ray Miller III, Cardington, and Ashlee Nikole Parsons, Cardington.

Larry Kristian Hawkins, Centerburg, and Jenna Lea Johnson, Centerburg.

PROBATE CASES

Through April 5

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Glenn Blanton.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Betty Jo Lyons.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., May 2, north court room, in estate of William Johnson Sr.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., May 2, south court room, in estate of Martha Jane Taylor.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., April 9, north court room, in estate of Bruce Allen Adams.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., May 9, south court room, in estate of Wanda E. Vernon.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., May 9, south court room, in estate of James W. Lanham.

Judgment entry order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Dustin Michael Lynch.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 8:30 a.m., May 2, north court room, in estate of William Duane Davies.

Entry approving transfer in estate of John H. Fraley.

Entry relieving estate from administration in estate of Minnie Elizabeth Helton.

Entry approving appraiser in estate of Ruby Viola Ostrom.

Entry setting hearing, 8:30 a.m., April 23, north court room, in estate of Brooke Hannan.

Consent to power to sell real estate, Kenneth Wayne Culp.

Entry issuing certificate of transfer in estate of Robert C. Curren.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Theodore Everett Denney.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 10 a.m., April 9, south court room, in estate of Vernon D. Todd.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice, 2:30 p.m.., May 9, in estate of Mark Edward Phillips.

Original will filed; appointment of appraiser in estate of Anita J. Davie.

Appointment of appraiser in estate of Margaret B. Butterfield.

Certificate of death filed in estate of Sandra J. McDaniels.

Certificate of death filed in estate of William Bradley Phillips.

Application to relieve estate from administration; transfer of motor vehicle in estate of John Lawrence Clark.