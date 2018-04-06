Free e-waste recycling event at library

CARDINGTON — The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library is partnering with Accurate IT Services to help keep waste out of Ohio landfills.

During the month of April, the library will be a collection site for the community to drop off computer and electronic items to be recycled. The recycling service is free and could net a little money for the library.

Bring your items to 128 East Main Street, Cardington during library hours 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The collection box is inside. Please do not leave items outside.

Some examples of the items accepted are computers and computer accessories, printers, scanners, phones, LCD/LED/Plasma/DLP televisions, cabling, power cords, cable boxes, electric motors, batteries and chargers, small appliances, cameras, stereo equipment, musical equipment, power tools, Christmas lights, and much more. For a complete list, visit the library website at www.cardingtonlibrary.org.

Accurate IT Services is a certified electronics recycler. They ensure data destruction needs are met by following the National Institute of Standards and Technology Guidelines for Media Sanitization. This means they will render all storage devices physically inert through disfigurement, dismantling, and recycling. Also, all asset tags, serial numbers, and personal/company information and data are removed. For more information visit www.ait-recycle.com.

Call the library at 419-864-8181 if you have any questions.