Man struck on I-71

MOUNT GILEAD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Interstate 71 at Milepost 154 in Franklin Township.

It occurred Thursday at 3:05 p.m.

William T. Dempsey, 38, of Warren, Ohio, was operating a 2013 Ford E-250 van when he drove off the right side of the road onto the berm and struck a parked semi and pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Ryan Eddleblute, 28, of Mansfield, was working on the disabled semi when he was struck. He was transported to Grant Medical Center by MedFlight with life threatening injuries.

Morrow County EMS and Mount Gilead Fire Department assisted with on scene security and MedFlight operations.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash. This crash is still under investigation and charges are pending, the patrol said.

http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_OHP-1.jpg