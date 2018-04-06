Cardington preps for water plant upgrade

CARDINGTON— Danny Wood, village administrator, reported to village council during its April 2 meeting, that engineers had met with the Ohio EPA to review the planned water plant upgrade.

“They are pleased with the proposed changes,” said Wood. One of which is to add regulated carbon filters that would deal with odor and taste issues.

During the 40-minute council session, Wood said he had met with “our engineers and we walked through the plant and looked at where the new softeners and new plumbing would go.” He said a new door would be cut in the back, large enough to get the old tanks out and the new tanks in.

In other business:

• Giving his report was Gary Goodman, Fire Chief, who said all of the grant items have been received and installed. The grant funded Marcs Radios have been placed in all trucks. He said they have ordered some pagers and repeaters. The department has made 54 runs thus far this year.

• Police Chief James Wallace said his department took 63 calls in March, 28 less than the same time last year.

• Officer Kiefer attended training at OPOTA in Richfield on preparation of search warrants and the department observed active shooter training at the high school. On April 28, the department will be fitted for new ballistic vests.

• Deb Fry, fiscal officer, submitted bills totaling $45,934.38 for payment which were approved. She had attended the Local Government Officials Conference and said one of the most interesting sessions was a roundtable for villages. “It was nice comparing processes and procedures with your peers.”

• Fry also said a new playground piece has been ordered and will soon arrive for Heimlich Park.

• Two residents addressed council, one with concerns about zoning and the other about water. They were assured these matters will be looked into.

• Mayor Susie Peyton discussed the meetings of the Morrow County Economic Development Task Force with business people invited.”Everyone is so positive,” she said.

• Council will meet next on April 16.