Morrow County Hospital achieves accreditation

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital proudly announces its approval of accreditation status by Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services of:

• Diagnostic In-Lab Sleep Study (day or night).

• Diagnostic Home Sleep Study.

• CPAP Titration Studies.

• Split-Night Sleep Study.

• Multiple Sleep Latency Test.

• Maintenance of Wakefulness Test.

Achieving accreditation is a process where healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

ACHC is a not-for-profit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2008 certified and has CMS Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS.

Morrow County Hospital has been providing healthcare services to the community since February 12, 1952. We are a 25-bed critical access hospital, and we are the community’s primary healthcare facility offering a wide range of services. As a critical access hospital, Morrow County Hospital improves access to healthcare by keeping essential services local.

The hospital offers more than 20 specialties, including heart and vascular, orthopedics, surgery, emergency medicine, urology and more.

“We provide imaging, laboratory and rehabilitation services at three locations as well as primary care at four physician office locations,” a news release states.

“Our goal is to provide great care locally so patients do not have to travel far to receive quality expert healthcare. The Morrow County community can receive the prevention, wellness and specialty care services they need close to home.”

For information, visit http://www.morrowcountyhospital.com/.

