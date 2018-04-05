Taylor Hendershott in organ concert

MOUNT GILEAD — Trinity United Methodist Church will host Mount Vernon Nazarene University student Taylor Hendershott in an organ recital on Sunday, April 15 at 3 p.m.

Hendershott was organist for Trinity last year and is an organ performance major at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Hendershott has studied with leading instructors in composition, organ, improvisation, piano, conducting and choir. He has attended regional and local American Guild of Organists events and has performed in master classes for James David Christie and David Briggs.

He is currently the candidate for the position of Organ Scholar at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Columbus.

Hendershot thanked Mount Gilead Trinity Church for hosting the recital and Pastor Jeff Canancamp and Trinity Director of Music Susan James.

Program selections will include: “Fantaisie sur Picardy,” Denis Bedard; “Von Himmel Hoch, da Komm’ ich her,” J.S. Bach; “Toccata in e minor,” Johann Pachelbel; “Benedictus et Elevation,” Francois Couperin; Allegro “Maestoso,” G.F. Handel; “Prince of Denmark’s March,” Jeremiah Clark and “In dir ist Freude,” J.S. Bach. The congregation’s hymn is “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty.”

Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead.