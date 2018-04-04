Bennington Glen recognized for meeting criteria

MARENGO — Bennington Glen, a local skilled nursing facility, has been recognized for achieving measurable targets which improve the lives of the residents they serve.

“Providing great patient care is the guiding principle for all that we do,” said Renee Forester, administrator at Bennington Glen. “We are pleased that our staff’s efforts are being recognized.”

The criteria include:

• Decrease turnover rates among nursing staff from 2015 or achieve/maintain at or less than 40 percent.

• Safely reduce the number of hospital re-admissions within 30 days during a skilled nursing stay by a total of 30 percent from December 2011 or achieve and maintain a low rate of 10 percent.

• Improve discharge back to the community by 10 percent from December 2014 or achieve and maintain a high rate of at least 70 percent.

• Safely reduce hospitalizations among long-stay residents by 15 percent from December 2014 or achieve/maintain a low rate of 10 percent or less.

Bennington Glen has been serving residents in the community for nearly 20 years, and offers assisted living, memory care, short term rehabilitation care and long term care, a news release states.