Gardening program planned at Headwaters

MOUNT GILEAD — Headwaters Outdoor Education Center in cooperation with OSU Extension will provide information on all your gardening questions — for both novice and expert — Sunday, April 22 from 2-4 p.m.

Carri Jagger, OSU Extension – Agriculture/Natural Resource Educator and Master Gardener Instructor, will present material on the following topics: container gardening, raised beds, planting potatoes in creative ways, cold crops, high and low tunnels, seeds/seed types, soil, and the ‘how-to’s’ behind making any container into a vegetable fruit or flower planter.

Jagger will assist you in determining how to best use those items you want to make into planters/gardens.

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center is located on Home Road (off State Route 42 behind the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department). The presentation will begin promptly at 2 p.m.

HOEC is part of the Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District and works closely with services both in and outside Morrow County: OSU Extension, Natural Wildlife Conservation, Morrow County Recycling, Marion County Park District, Morrow Environmental Education Committee (MEEC) and others to provide the residents of Morrow County with stellar learning and environmental opportunities.

Carri Jagger, OSU Extension agriculture/natural resource educator and master gardener instructor. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_IMG_3445.jpg Carri Jagger, OSU Extension agriculture/natural resource educator and master gardener instructor.