Local author to visit Cardington-Lincoln Public Library

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library invites you to Mingle with Mindy, on Thursday, April 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

The event celebrates local Edgar Award-winning author, Mindy McGinnis, and the release of her seventh book, “Given to the Earth.”

In this exciting sequel to “Given to the Sea” (2017), duty, fate, desire, and destiny collide. As the waves crash ever closer to Stille, secrets are revealed, hearts are won and lost, and allegiances change like the shifting sand. Personalized books will be available for purchase before and after a conversation with Mindy about the writing and publication process.

McGinnis’ visit to her hometown library comes during National Library Week 2018 observed April 8-14. With the theme “Libraries Lead”, National Library Week is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support.

This year marks the 60th year for the annual celebration originally based on the idea that once people were motivated to read, they would support and use libraries. Today, libraries offer much more than books to read. Americans learn life skills, find jobs, use technology, connect with government resources and take advantage of meeting space in libraries across the nation, a news release states.