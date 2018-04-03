Taylor stumps in Morrow County

Mary Taylor, candidate for Ohio Governor, spoke to a crowd of about 50 people at 8 Sisters Bakery on State Route 95 on April 2. She introduced Nathan Estruth as her running mate for Lieutenant Governor. Taylor told the crowd she has a record of winning tough elections in the face of long odds and said she is made tough. Additionally, she said she is ready to take on Ohio’s toughest challenges. The Mary Taylor “made tough” message is also seen on her campaign bus.

