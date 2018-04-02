Mix It Up Day at Highland

Third, fourth and fifth graders at Highland Elementary School participated in a Mix It Up Day during lunch on March 23. Students were directed to a specific table, with others they normally don’t sit with at lunch. This was an opportunity for us to make new friends and sit with someone different. Although this lunch activity was only for students in grades 3-5, the entire school was encouraged to reach out to someone they didn’t know.

Third, fourth and fifth graders at Highland Elementary School participated in a Mix It Up Day during lunch on March 23. Students were directed to a specific table, with others they normally don’t sit with at lunch. This was an opportunity for us to make new friends and sit with someone different. Although this lunch activity was only for students in grades 3-5, the entire school was encouraged to reach out to someone they didn’t know. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_IMG_0208.jpg Third, fourth and fifth graders at Highland Elementary School participated in a Mix It Up Day during lunch on March 23. Students were directed to a specific table, with others they normally don’t sit with at lunch. This was an opportunity for us to make new friends and sit with someone different. Although this lunch activity was only for students in grades 3-5, the entire school was encouraged to reach out to someone they didn’t know.