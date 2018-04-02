MG Destination Imagination team advances

The Mount Gilead Destination Imagination team, “The Spicy Canned Kartoffels,” competed recently at the state level in Mount Vernon.

The team placed second, making it eligible to move on to the D I Globals at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. The global finals will be taking place May 23-26.

The students worked hard to get to this level, with multiple practices every week since October and they conducted a successful caned food drive which they organized at the end of 2017. They held the drive at both the Mount Gilead District Elementary and Middle School buildings.

A friendly competition between the classes at each building for two weeks netted a grand total of 2,486 cans, which was 1,486 above their goal.

The group will begin fund raising to pay for their trip to Tennessee. The cost for the group to attend this year’s global competition will be $3,750, of which $1,500 is due by April 6. Parents will cover the cost of transportation and motel stays for each individual member of the team.

The team will be asking for donations from area businesses over the next few weeks and have already begun to brainstorm fundraising ideas. If anyone would like to make a donation to the team to insure their participation in Tennessee, send your donation to Park Avenue Elementary School, 335 Park Avenue, Mount Gilead 43338 c/o Robin Conrad, DI Team Manager.

Make checks payable to Mount Gilead Destination Imagination.

Destination Imagination Team 2018 Mt Gilead members, from left, are Joel Conrad, Collin Gabriel, Samuel Baer and Samantha Kemen. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_Destination-Imagination-Team-2018-photo.jpg Destination Imagination Team 2018 Mt Gilead members, from left, are Joel Conrad, Collin Gabriel, Samuel Baer and Samantha Kemen.